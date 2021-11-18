Local woman talks about her experience as a caregiver during Alzheimer's Awareness Month

ELKVILLE (WSIL)---Around the clock care, that's what it takes when someone is diagnosed with Alzheimer's.
"In the beginning, in the early stages, people can be relatively independent but maybe they can't drive anymore, or they need help with some activities like taking their medication, and then as the disease progresses, they become more dependent. And as they go into those middle stages, you do need eyes on them at all times," said the Illinois chapter of the Alzheimer's Association's Director of Family Services, Melissa Tucker.
Diana Wohlwend experienced this, after her high school sweetheart Steve was diagnosed with Alzheimer's.
"He was diagnosed in 2018. And that's when the devastation began," Diana said.
As Steve's condition worsened, Diana said there were challenges she faced as his caregiver.
"It was quite the challenge to let him know that I loved him very much, but that he had some challenges that I needed to help him with," said Diana.
The Alzheimer's Association said caring for those with dementia is all encompassing, and can be very taxing.
64% of dementia caregivers say the work is stressful.
"In essence it changes your entire life and your entire relationship, because you can no longer have the same types of conversations and things as you had before. Especially when it's your spouse because you depend on one another, and it becomes so that you cannot depend on them any longer and they totally depend on you," said Diana.
More than 11 million family members and friends across the U.S. have stories similar to Diana's.
That's why the Alzheimer's Association encourages reaching out to caregivers to help them help the ones they love.
Caregivers can get support through the Alzheimer's hotline.
Diana also has a support group for caregivers.
It takes place every 3rd Saturday of the month at the Rick Warren Memorial Library in Elkville, from 2 to 3 pm.