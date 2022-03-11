Local woman shares her frustration over high gas prices

(WSIL) -- Many people in our area have a long commute to work costing them more as supply decreases and demand stays the same.
News 3 talked to Mary Fischer who drives more than 100 miles to work one way at least three times a week.
"Our gas just went whooosh."
Right now the average price of regular unleaded in Illinois is $4.57 compared to $3.67 this time last month.
And it's a far cry from the 2.97 this time last year.
For people with a long commute to work like Fischer the feeling of pain at the pump is much worse.
"One way it's 129 miles, one way? one way."
So how much is Fischer paying?
"I calculated what the cost would be for going to work and coming home for one day at 4.59 a gallon and it's just under 34 dollars a day."
That's $170 a week in her tank.
According to AAA, 59% of Americans will make a life change based on these prices.
"I understand the frustration a lot of people are going to start experiencing who don't make a good salary. I've been there, I know what it's like you know when you're struggling to make ends meet."