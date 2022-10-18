Local woman shares cancer journey and offers support with "Fighting Cancer Today" organization

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- With October being Breast Cancer Awareness month, one local woman is doing her best to raise awareness and provide resources for others diagnosed with cancer.
Cierra Johnson is co-founder of Fighting Cancer Today. Johnson was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019. She was 29 years old at the time. She is a 2x breast cancer survivor. She and her mother, Anita Johnson, co-founded FCT in 2020 after seeing the need for essential non-medical assistance for cancer patients. Together they vowed to walk the frontlines alongside cancer patients, families, and support teams.
To learn more about Fighting Cancer Today and how you can help, click the highlighted area.