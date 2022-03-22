Local woman recognized for her work behind the camera

HERRIN, IL (WSIL) -- Keeping a small business running has been tough for many owners dealing with the aftermath of a global pandemic.
One local woman has found a way to keep her passion and craft going while rebuilding her business.
Karina Neill is a professional portrait and branding photographer. Her studio is in downtown Herrin.
Neill specializes in newborns, maternity, kids, families, and high school seniors.
Neill started as a photographer with an at-home studio. She eventually moved to a separate building but quickly found that building too small.
She moved to her current location just before the pandemic hit, which forced her to shut her studio down for three months.
"It was crazy," said Neill. "The pandemic was really hard for small business owners. We were closed for some months. Sales were slow. But I'm thankful we are open and here."
Neill says she used that time to fine-tune her craft during her time away from her clients.
"[I use] a lot of my background, my tradition," Neill said. "Where I come from. Around the Southern Illinois area. Using the client's stories and putting it all together to make unique portraits."
Neill's first judging was a contest featuring a 16x20 print of two maternity portraits in Las Vegas.
She said her high scores in that competition were an eye-opening experience.
"It motivated me to keep doing this," Neill explained. "I started participating in more photography competitions.
"For me, competing with photographers from the U.S., Australia, Asia, South America, it's a big challenge. It takes my best to compete at the next level."
Recently, Neill received bronze recognition for eight of her photos. She says she's received more than 30 awards since the pandemic began.
"Having the competition [during the pandemic] kept me alive," said Neill. "With my passion and seeing my work printed and sharing the work with my clients, it's been a beautiful experience."
Neill says she hopes to continue to improve and one day win silver and even gold.
"I'm super hungry to keep learning," said Neill. "I want to keep building up my craft."