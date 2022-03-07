 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield and Murphysboro.

.Recent and future rainfall in the Big Muddy basin will cause rises
in the river. At Plumfield and Murphysboro, the river is forecast to
rise above flood stage midweek and crest in minor flooding late this
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon to late Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Monday the stage was 14.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Wednesday afternoon to a crest of 20.5 feet early
Thursday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
Saturday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Local woman advocates for narcolepsy awareness

  • Updated
  • 0
Local woman advocates for narcolepsy awareness

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has proclaimed March 12th as 'Suddenly Sleepy Saturday.'

It's to raise awareness for Narcolepsy.

The disease affects roughly 1-in-2,000 people in the United States. It's a life-long neurological condition without a cure. It often makes a person suddenly fall asleep.

Other symptoms may include hallucinations and sleep paralysis.

One organizer who lives with the disease -- says it can be challenging to diagnose -- and very scary -- for those that have it.

"It's very hard to explain to individuals that don't understand what it's about," said organizer Jennifer Sillaway. "I know how frustrating it is for me.

"I can only imagine how frustrating it is for others that don't know anything about this and don't know what to do or just got diagnosed because that's so hard."

Experts say the average person would need to stay awake for roughly 2-3 days -- before experiencing similar symptoms to the disease.

Tags

Recommended for you