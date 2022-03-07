Local woman advocates for narcolepsy awareness

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has proclaimed March 12th as 'Suddenly Sleepy Saturday.'
It's to raise awareness for Narcolepsy.
The disease affects roughly 1-in-2,000 people in the United States. It's a life-long neurological condition without a cure. It often makes a person suddenly fall asleep.
Other symptoms may include hallucinations and sleep paralysis.
One organizer who lives with the disease -- says it can be challenging to diagnose -- and very scary -- for those that have it.
"It's very hard to explain to individuals that don't understand what it's about," said organizer Jennifer Sillaway. "I know how frustrating it is for me.
"I can only imagine how frustrating it is for others that don't know anything about this and don't know what to do or just got diagnosed because that's so hard."
Experts say the average person would need to stay awake for roughly 2-3 days -- before experiencing similar symptoms to the disease.