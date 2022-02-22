Local wineries vouch for a bill that would help post COVID recovery

MAKANDA (WSIL)---Illinois wineries are urging lawmakers to vote for a bill that would help with pandemic recovery.
A 2019 study found that the Illinois wine industry had a $5.7 billion economic impact.
But COVID took a toll on the industry, and laws put in place at the beginning of the pandemic didn't help. Licensing fees rose during the pandemic by 60%.
Wineries said the rising cost happened while many were struggling to stay afloat during the drop in tourism.
To help with the recovery, those in the wine industry say Senate Bill 2976 would help by reducing the 60 percent increase to pre pandemic levels.
"And I just think it's really important to acknowledge how hard these work. The hospitality industry was hit hard as a whole and we're all scrambling to come back and get back to those pre pandemic numbers. And helping our wineries out will really help not only those small farm wineries grow and promote their wines and increase business, but it will also help other local businesses," said Brandy Nance, the Executive Director of the Shawnee Hills Wine Trail.
Senate Bill 2976 would also raise self distribution limits.
In the current Liquor Control Act, wineries are restricted to producing and shipping 25,000 gallons of wine.
The beer and spirit industries are capped at 250,000 gallons.
The bill would help amend the language and help wineries produce at the same level as their peers in the other industries.
"Self distributing more wine for us allows to grow more in our vineyards, produce more in our sellers, get more people in our tasting rooms, hire more people to work wholesale and do more. So really not only would it be just creating more jobs, it would be allowing us to get our wines out to consumers and retailer farther than we ever had before," said Nance.
In 2019, the Illinois wine industry paid over $800 million in federal, state, and local taxes, and paid $2.15 billion in wages.
The bill is sponsored by state senator Rachelle Crowe and is still looking for support from other senators.