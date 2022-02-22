Local wineries vouch for a bill that would help post COVID recovery

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Williamson and Franklin
Counties.

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro affecting Jackson County.

.Heavy rain that fell late last week, combined with rain this week,
will cause continued rises on the Big Muddy River.  The river at
Plumfield is forecast to rise back above flood stage early
Wednesday.  Meanwhile, the river at Murphysboro is projected to go
into moderate flooding by the weekend.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...
Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 18.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 21.0 feet Thursday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday
evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Moderate to heavy mixed precipitation, mainly freezing
rain and some sleet. Ice accumulations one quarter of an inch or
more, with some minor accumulations of sleet.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and
southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Scattered power outages and some tree damage are
likely due to the ice. Travel could be hazardous. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Two rounds of wintry precipitation can be
expected. The first will be Wednesday night across all of the
warning area. The second will be from midday Thursday on through
the afternoon, mainly across the Ozark Foothills of southeast
Missouri into southwest Illinois. The rest of the warning area
should see temperatures rise above freezing Thursday, and switch
the precipitation to just rain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Local wineries vouch for a bill that would help post COVID recovery

  • Updated
  • 0
Local Wines

MAKANDA (WSIL)---Illinois wineries are urging lawmakers to vote for a bill that would help with pandemic recovery. 

A 2019 study found that the Illinois wine industry had a $5.7 billion economic impact.

But COVID took a toll on the industry, and laws put in place at the beginning of the pandemic didn't help. Licensing fees rose during the pandemic by 60%.

Wineries said the rising cost happened while many were struggling to stay afloat during the drop in tourism.

To help with the recovery, those in the wine industry say Senate Bill 2976 would help by reducing the 60 percent increase to pre pandemic levels.

"And I just think it's really important to acknowledge how hard these work. The hospitality industry was hit hard as a whole and we're all scrambling to come back and get back to those pre pandemic numbers. And helping our wineries out will really help not only those small farm wineries grow and promote their wines and increase business, but it will also help other local businesses," said Brandy Nance, the Executive Director of the Shawnee Hills Wine Trail. 

Senate Bill 2976 would also raise self distribution limits.

In the current Liquor Control Act, wineries are restricted to producing and shipping 25,000 gallons of wine.

The beer and spirit industries are capped at 250,000 gallons.

The bill would help amend the language and help wineries produce at the same level as their peers in the other industries.

"Self distributing more wine for us allows to grow more in our vineyards, produce more in our sellers, get more people in our tasting rooms, hire more people to work wholesale and do more. So really not only would it be just creating more jobs, it would be allowing us to get our wines out to consumers and retailer farther than we ever had before," said Nance.

In 2019, the Illinois wine industry paid over $800 million in federal, state, and local taxes, and paid $2.15 billion in wages.

The bill is sponsored by state senator Rachelle Crowe and is still looking for support from other senators. 

