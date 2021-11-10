Local wine parings for your Thanksgiving dinner

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The holidays are quickly approaching with Thanksgiving just two weeks away. As you plan Thanksgiving dinner, consider shopping local.
With so many different foods on table, finding the right wine to match can be overwhelming. The Shawnee Hills Wine Trail has a variety of options to fit your tastes. Local experts say Chardonel and Chambourcin both pair great with turkey.
"Everybody works so hard planning and prepping to really make the holiday go perfect. The last thing that you really want to worry about is being stressed out, which wine to pick with your foods. You've already got to clean the house and decorate, make sure that you have everything for your tables," explains Brandy Nance, Executive Director of The Shawnee Hills Wine Trail.
Nance says you can never go wrong with Rose. For a full list of local pairings click here.