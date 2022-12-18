Local toy drive collects record number of gifts for kids in hospital

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- A toy drive in Williamson County is having a big impact for children having to spend this Christmas in the hospital.
Santa's helpers were busy bagging up a record number of gifts collected at Camping World in Marion Saturday afternoon, more than 2,600 in all.
The toys are headed to the Saint Louis Children's Hospital, where staff will best-match items to kids' requests.
Camping World's Darlene Hutton organized the drive. She says the community's generosity makes a big difference for families going through difficult times.
"We get people from all over that collect toys and bring them up, because there's always someone that comes in here and their child has been in the hospital and they just wanna give back, so, it's amazing at how big it's gotten," says Hutton. "Southern Illinois, they just have the biggest hearts when it comes to kids."
This is the event's 5th year. Food trucks, vendors and a bake sale contributed to the drive. Any toys left after Christmas are used for birthdays and other holidays.