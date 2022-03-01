Local 'The Price is Right' contestant goes viral for awkward exit

MARION (WSIL) -- Getting on 'The Price is Right' is a cool accomplishment for many people, but what about going viral for your appearance?
In a recent episode, a local Marion woman was competing on the show. After spinning the wheel for a chance to go to the final showcase, she gets lost on stage.
She can't figure out where to go or how to get back to her seat...and it has since gone viral.
She sat down with News 3 in good spirits to talk about becoming an internet sensation overnight.
"I was really trying not to interrupt the other contestant because it was his spin and didn't want to get in his way and walk past because I already knew I had messed up and went the wrong way. So I really was trying to get out there without any more incident. Little did I know I was being filmed the whole time," said contestant Kari Kinder.
Kari says she is humbled by the experience and the attention she is getting. She says she's glad she can be a source of laughter when people need it.