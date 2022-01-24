Local tax experts give advice on how to get the most out of your refund

(WSIL)---Last year, Congress made a special exemption.
If you qualified for the child tax credit, you could receive half the credit before this year's tax season.
Now, it's time to file to receive the other half.
When you begin filing your tax return, make sure you have all your documentation needed before you begin the process, including how much of child tax credit you already received.
That way you can avoid mistakes on your paperwork, which makes the process much smoother.
The IRS will send a letter explaining how much of a credit you received in 2021, and all you need to do is make sure it matches your records and file accordingly.
"If you got everything you're eligible for, everything's fine. But if you didn't, or if you didn't get it at all, then you need to file a tax return whether you are required to or not, so that you can get the money for that credit," said IRS spokesperson Michael Devine.
Devine said it should take about 21 days to receive you tax return if you file it with no problems.
But local tax professionals said it could be longer if you are waiting on that child tax credit.
"There have been some things that have come out from the IRS that if you do have the child tax credit, they may hold your return for a little while longer, maybe a few more weeks until you actually get your refund," said CPA Tom Van Horn.
Because of some of the hiccups that come with receiving your return, both local tax professionals and the IRS recommend filing as soon as you have all the appropriate documentation.
Tax professionals recommend two ways to make that happen, file early and file electronically.
E-filing is the most effective way to turn in your taxes this year, as COVID has less people working in house at the Internal Revenue Service.
If you turn in your files, and there is a mistake, it will found quicker and more efficiently if done online.
CPA's also recommend filing early, because if you file early, there are less chances for mistakes and you can get your tax return back in as early as 21 days.
"But the earlier you file, the easier you make it for the people doing your tax returns, the easier it is for you, the IRS isn't quite as busy, it's just better. The earlier you can do it, the better," said Van Horn.
The IRS also says filing early prevents someone else from stealing your identity, and filing YOUR tax return before you do.
January 24th is the first day the IRS is accepting tax returns.But there is less time than last year to get those filled out and submitted.
This year's deadline is April 18th.