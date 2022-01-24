 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Wind chills expected to fall near or below zero late Tuesday
Night into Wednesday morning...

The cold front moving through the Quad State region overnight will
usher in much colder and drier air across the area on Tuesday.
The coldest air will filter into the Quad State Tuesday night and
into early Wednesday morning.

Wind Chills will drop near the zero mark near the Interstate 64
corridor short after midnight Tuesday night, bottoming out between
zero and five below by 6 am CST on Wednesday. Zero to sub-zero
wind chills will be most likely along and north of a line from
Cape Girardeau Missouri to just south of Owensboro Kentucky. These
sub-zero wind chills will impact parts of southwest Indiana,
southern Illinois, and southeast Missouri.

High temperatures on Tuesday will be hovering around the freezing
mark, but remaining below the freezing mark on Wednesday.

If you will be working outdoors or must wait outdoors for
transportation for work and school Wednesday morning, be sure to
bundle up in layers of clothing to keep warm and lessen the
chances for hypothermia and frostbite.

Consider checking on neighbors and others that may be in unheated
or poorly heated dwellings.

Pets and livestock kept outdoors and vulnerable to these cold
conditions should be given adequate food, water, and shelter.

Wind Chills should improve markedly on Thursday, but will still
remain in the teens and 20s for the rest of the day on Wednesday.

Local tax experts give advice on how to get the most out of your refund

  • Updated
  • 0
5 tax changes that can boost your refund this year

This year, thanks to several temporarily expanded tax breaks, you could get back more -- or in some cases, less -- than you might expect.

 Adobe Stock

(WSIL)---Last year, Congress made a special exemption.

If you qualified for the child tax credit, you could receive half the credit before this year's tax season.

Now, it's time to file to receive the other half.

Feds launch website for claiming part 2 of child tax credit

When you begin filing your tax return, make sure you have all your documentation needed before you begin the process, including how much of child tax credit you already received.

That way you can avoid mistakes on your paperwork, which makes the process much smoother.

The IRS will send a letter explaining how much of a credit you received in 2021, and all you need to do is make sure it matches your records and file accordingly.

"If you got everything you're eligible for, everything's fine. But if you didn't, or if you didn't get it at all, then you need to file a tax return whether you are required to or not, so that you can get the money for that credit," said IRS spokesperson Michael Devine. 

Devine said it should take about 21 days to receive you tax return if you file it with no problems.

But local tax professionals said it could be longer if you are waiting on that child tax credit.

"There have been some things that have come out from the IRS that if you do have the child tax credit, they may hold your return for a little while longer, maybe a few more weeks until you actually get your refund," said CPA Tom Van Horn.

Because of some of the hiccups that come with receiving your return, both local tax professionals and the IRS recommend filing as soon as you have all the appropriate documentation.

Tax professionals recommend two ways to make that happen, file early and file electronically.

E-filing is the most effective way to turn in your taxes this year, as COVID has less people working in house at the Internal Revenue Service.

If you turn in your files, and there is a mistake, it will found quicker and more efficiently if done online.

CPA's also recommend filing early, because if you file early, there are less chances for mistakes and you can get your tax return back in as early as 21 days.

"But the earlier you file, the easier you make it for the people doing your tax returns, the easier it is for you, the IRS isn't quite as busy, it's just better. The earlier you can do it, the better," said Van Horn. 

The IRS also says filing early prevents someone else from stealing your identity, and filing YOUR tax return before you do.

January 24th is the first day the IRS is accepting tax returns.But there is less time than last year to get those filled out and submitted.

This year's deadline is April 18th.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Madeline Parker is a Multimedia Journalist at News 3 WSIL. Madeline joined the team in 2020 and graduated from Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a Bachelor’s in Electronic Journalism and a minor in Communication Studies.

Recommended for you