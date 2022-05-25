Local superintendents reflect on safety measures following Texas school shooting

MARSHALL COUNTY (WSIL)---After the tragic school shooting in Texas, many questions continue to plague teachers and administrators alike.
"I do feel like there's a lot of staff that it really hit home and it connected with them on a level where they feel so burdened by what is happening," said Carbondale High School teacher, Jenna Jamieson.
The big question: what can we do to prevent this from happening?
"In the last 10 years we've increased the number of social workers that we have on staff in all of our school buildings. We have a comprehensive school resource officer program with multiple school resource with multiple school resource officers in that program that are in the building on a daily basis, we have a quarterly school safety committee that meets four times a year," said Vienna Superintendent, Joshua Stafford.
Marshall County Schools were faced with this question, when they made changes following their own school shooting in 2018.
"Obviously in Marshall County, we've since the shooting, we have implemented the use of metal detectors at the entry of the schools. School resource officers at every building, or every campus. In Marshall County we have 7 mental health counselors that are in addition to, these are not guidance counselors, these are clinically licensed mental health counselors that we have," said Marshall County Superintendent, Steve Miracle.
But as Marshall County looks at their own history, and at Tuesday's shooting in Texas, the focus shifts from protection, to prevention.
"There has to become a part where we look at it, as Marshall County has done, through the mental health lens of having these mental health counselors to begin to start trying to be more proactive and preventative of issues that could occur in any way, shape or form that could put student safety at risk," said Miracle.