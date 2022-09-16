Local substance abuse recovery group celebrates recovery with event

WEST FRANKFORT (WSIL) - September is National Recovery Month, and according to the Surgeon General, about 20-million people across the U.S. are currently in recovery from some sort of substance abuse.
One local group wants to celebrate those achievements, and send a message to those still struggling, that there is support in our rural communities.
Local group, Take Action Today, is a not for profit that works with people of all walks of life, but primarily works with those who did or still do struggle with addition. Executive Director, Mike Tyson said, an event like their upcoming Walk for Recovery is about reconnection.
"One of the first things we lose when we start falling into substance use is , we lose connection with our families, with our communities, our workplace, really society in general," Tyson explained. "For us, we're trying to help people reestablish a connection to a community that they can be proud of."
Tyson said, Walk for Recovery participants will receive a free t-shirt and flashlight at registration. He said, the flashlights do have a symbolic meaning.
"The event occurs at dusk, so the idea is that while we walk, everyone has their flashlights turned on and we're shining a light on recovery," said Tyson.
Special guests will be on hand to share their stories, and Narcan training and distribution will be available as well. For skeptics of Narcan giveaways, Tyson said, everyone deserves to receive help.
"So, a few weeks ago, we had 5 overdoses in Franklin County, all methamphetamine related, contaminated with fentanyl," Tyson explained of recent overdose incidents. "All 5 of these overdoses were reversed with Narcan. Narcan saves people's lives. We can't help anyone if they're dead."
Overall, Tyson said, if anything, he wants this forward-thinking concept to be the takeaway from Saturday's event.
"Our hope is that, our communities in southern Illinois will realize that people do recover." Tyson continued, "People often repeat the statement that people don't change... the reality is that this event is going to be filled with people whose lives have changed and that recovery does happen. We do recover."
The event will take place at Veterans Park in Mt. Vernon on Saturday, September 17th, starting at 5:15 p.m. You can learn more about the program at: www.takeactiontoday.net or find them on Facebook.