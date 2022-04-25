Local students win 4-H scholarships, awards

(WSIL) -- Several local students took home a big honor and some money to put towards their college education on Sunday.
4-H gave out $45,000 in scholarships to 45 kids who showed exceptional skills in one of nine categories.
Local students winning scholarships include:
- Food Systems
- Lexi Cobin, Perry County
- Callysta Borders, Union County
- Leadership
- Michelle Wang, Jackson County
Other awards were also given out on Sunday.
Diamond Level awards recognize youth who completed six or more experiences in one of the three dimensions, with at least four experiences beyond the county level.
- Jillian Jones, Pope County -- Leadership
- Jalynn Phillips, White County -- Project Learning
The Emerald Level award recognizes youth who completed eight or more experiences in one of the three dimensions, with at least four of those experiences beyond the county level and at least two at the state, national, or international level.
- Jordyn Swinford, Pope County -- Leadership
- Rachel Lands, Saline County -- Leadership
- Trystan Borders, Union County -- Leadership
- Ava Winternheimer, Hamilton County -- Project Learning
- Courtney Lynn, Hamilton County -- Project Learning
- Emilee Cox, Hamilton County -- Project Learning
- Sarah Darnell, Hamilton County -- Project Learning
- Shiloh Willis, Hamilton County -- Project Learning
- Braden May, Massac County -- Project Learning
- Remington Curry, Pope-Hardin County -- Project Learning
- Abagayle Britton, Pulaski County -- Project Learning
- Kevin Britton, Pulaski County -- Project Learning
- Callysta Borders, Union County -- Project Learning
- Grace McCarty, White County -- Project Learning
- Johanna Zieren, White County -- Project Learning
- Katelyn Allen, White County -- Project Learning
- Annsley Healy, White County -- Project Learning
4-H Sustaining the Future Award
- Sarah Darnell, Hamilton County
- Caitlyn Richards, Hamilton County
