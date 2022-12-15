Local students raise over $1,200 for Salvation Army

HERRIN (WSIL) -- The Salvation Army of Southern Illinois got an extra boost Wednesday thanks to the hard work by local elementary school students.
Herrin Elementary School raised more than $1,200 for the Salvation Army. That is higher than last year's total by more than $200.
There was some friendly competition, with one classroom raising the most money.
Ms. Pribble's 2nd Grade Class raised more than $165 alone for Williamson County Kettles.
It's part of the schools' annual 'Your Chance Can Make a Difference' campaign. Students spend two weeks donating coins in a special can.
Cami Horn with the Salvation Army stopped by to reward their efforts with donuts. She says the money will help fund resources to help dozens of families next year.
"Our food pantry services. Our utility assistance. We do have rental assistance as well. If a family were to have a total loss due to fire or a flood or storm we provide a lot of things for them, as an emergency service provider... When a lot of people do a little bit it's going to make big things happen," said Horn.
A trophy is also passed around to the winning class each year. Ms. Josten's 4th Grade class also received some props for coming in 2nd place.
Horn says the $1,200 raised is equal to four days of bell ringing at the Herrin Kroger location.