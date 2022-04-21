Local students participate in mock legislative debate

(WSIL) -- Local high school students got the chance to experience what it's like to be a lawmaker first hand.
Senator Dale Fowler's (R-Harrisburg) Student Advisory Council came together at SIU to for a mock legislative debate.
They received a piece of legislation and then had to debate the pros and cons of the bill.
Senator Fowler says he saw the lawmakers of tomorrow at work.
"They were very prepared and did a professional job. I'm just so thankful to our high schools that allow these students to participate. Hopefully their takeaway will be learning a little more, each and every year," said Sen. Fowler.
Several guest speakers spoke at the mock debate, including Olympic athlete Deanna Price and Jackson County State's Attorney Joseph Cervantez.