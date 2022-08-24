Local students learn about being a meteorologist

WSIL (Creal Springs) -- Today News 3s Meteorologist Katie Melvin spent her day in a classroom.
She spoke to middle and high schoolers all about what it's like being a meteorologist and working in news.
8th Grader Kali Wallace said she learned so much about weather. "Thank you so much Katie Melvin for coming by Adams Junior High and telling us about meteorology, we really enjoyed it."
Katie explained how to forecast, what it's like to work during severe weather events, and tips on how be successful in school. The kids said they were happy she stopped by.