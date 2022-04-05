Local students hold fundraiser for fellow student

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Business students at Carbondale Community High School raised money Monday night to help a fellow student.
The community came together and raised $2,081 for Macyeo Franks.
Franks is a Junior and was diagnosed with osteosarcoma last October.
Students spent nearly a year organizing a silent auction and 50/50 drawing.
They were tasked with taking a small item and then trading up for something to put in the auction.
Business Teacher Jenna Jamieson says it's important that students the meaning of community service.
"You don't have to be rich to give back to the community. We started with a smiley face paperclip and we're still giving back to the community as high school students and that's pretty remarkable. A lot of times when we think of giving back we think of, oh you've got to give money, and not everybody is capable of giving money. You can give time." said Jamieson.
Jamieson says the plan is to come up with new ways for students to help and giveback to the community.