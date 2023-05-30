Local store manager warns people about Bitcoin scams

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin can be confusing to someone not familiar with the service. And scammers prey on the confusion.
“Right now we're seeing a lot of elderly women and they have no clue what Bitcoin is. They're lost,” said Marketplace Shell Store Manager, Brian Beavers.
Beavers says the store is seeing more people coming in – using their Bitcoin machine – and not knowing – they’re getting scammed.
“We have been able to catch a few scams and stop the scam,” he says.
But employees at the store can’t stop them all.
“This last one was a refund. She claimed a Norton Anti-virus program was overpaid and she was due a refund,” Beavers explained. “The scammers were able to convince her, they had overpaid her refund by $16,000
Unfortunately, she went to the bank and withdrew $16,400, and gave it right to the scammer.”
And unfortunately, Beavers says once the transaction goes through, there’s very little that can be done.
“Once the transaction is completed on the system, the system thinks it is valid and legit so they complete it and it's done. The money is gone,” he said.
Scammers take advantage of the fact that so many people don’t understand Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Beavers says if you have any questions or if you’re not familiar with it, it’s always best to walk away.
“They’re very aggressive and sometimes they’ll threaten you with arrest, threaten you with jail time,” Beavers said. “[They say] the police are coming to get you if you don’t pay this money back and the elderly, don’t understand. They’re right there in the middle of the scam with them.”
Beavers admits his employees aren't experts in Bitcoin. However -- they're pretty good at catching scammers and his goal is to make sure not of their customers fall victim again.
“Nobody should tell you to go to the bank and pull money out and buy Bitcoin,” Beavers said. “If you have a question about it, please ask. If we don't know, we'll find someone that can help you out.”
So what is the best advice Beavers can give to anyone involved in a questionable deal?
“If you don’t know how to do the process yourself, don’t do it,” he explains. “You have to understand what Bitcoin is before you venture into that world.”