Local snow removal company working to help keep others open during winter weather

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- For most, snow can be problematic. For a guy like Randy Denton, it’s business as usual. But working to make sure local businesses stay open can be a challenge during these conditions
“I love it," said randy Denton, owner of Denton's landscaping. "we've been dependable for 37 years. I don't do this full-time. I have a regular job. When I get old enough to retire in 8 years, I'm going to do it all the time. I love it.”
In summer, Denton is busy mowing lawns. In the winter, it's snow removal that keeps him busy.
Denton started his day around five on Monday morning. With the extra show we received overnight, he knew it was going to be a busy morning.
"ii have about 25 customers I take care of and I'm trying to get all the parking lots clean," said Denton. "Dixie Cream is closed today, but they'll be open tomorrow and I have to have it all ready for customers to come in."
One aspect of his job is making sure parking lots are clear, allowing businesses to be open and serve their customers
"I'm going to work until about 4 o'clock," said Denton. "a lot of people won't let me plow until it's 3 inches deep, but with insurance, if someone slips and falls, they're going to wish they had it plowed."
Being prepared is a major part of his business, and Denton says, having an idea of what to expect helps make the job finish faster.
There's a little bit of ice under it," said Denton. "I've already pre-treated this a couple of days ago. It helps a lot. I put 200 pounds of salt down for a lot of these customers. It's starting to melt. It's like 26 degrees out and when I started it was like 15."
Denton says, sometimes his work can be the difference between a business opening – or staying closed.
"a lot don't close for the snow," said Denton. "I've got a couple of dentists and a chiropractor and they said if we can clean their parking lot, they'll be open."