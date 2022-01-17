Local shelter participates in 'Betty White Challenge'

CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL)---Many shelters are participating in the 'Betty White Challenge', where shelters celebrate the life of the animal advocate, shelters like Southeast Missouri Pets.
To celebrate today, they gave their dogs 'pupcakes.' They also raised more than $7,000 in White's name.
Shelter staff said it feels good to celebrate on the animal advocate's birthday.
"Just being able to have a little bit of a positive impact on a day like today is a huge thing that makes all the staff and employees here feel a little bit positive about that," said Shelter Operations Manager, Zach Boerboom.
Boerboom said any donation makes a difference, even if it's money, things, or your time.