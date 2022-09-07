Local self-defense trainer gives safety tips in wake of tragedy

MARION (WSIL) - In the wake of Memphis jogger, Eliza Fletcher, tragedy, woman are speaking out about the frightening scenario, and how to prevent something of this nature from happening again. The murder is spurring more and more women to take action from this happening to them. One method is self defense.
Vincent Fields runs the Realistic Martial Arts Training System and has years of extensive experience in mixed martial arts, law enforcement and self-defense training.
He said, there's a certain kind of person that violent attackers typically look for.
"They look for weak, they look for not paying attention, they look for weak minded, they look for scared," Fields explained.
Fields said, carry yourself with confidence and make sure you have situational awareness, especially when alone.
"You have to have the mindset, 'I'm going to be my own bodyguard. How would I be if I were body guarding for someone.'" Fields continued, "They'd be looking around, paying attention, there's a potential attacker, where are their hands, what are they doing, where are their eyes."
He also said, carrying items like pocket alarms or pepper spray can be useful, but be prepared and have the knowhow to use them. But ultimately, Fields said, the best protection is training.
"Fear is natural, but you've got to face it and overcome it," said Fields. "Training will get you that; training will give you great confidence."
And Fields said, not one or two classes or a seminar but training that creates an instinctual reaction.
"When violence is on you - it's too late to get more prepared," Fields said. "In that moment, you're as prepared as you're ever gonna be."
Fields demonstrated a few moves, that with practice, anyone can do. This includes going for the eyes, the ears and the throat - the most vulnerable places,
"It's not necessarily going to win every fight instantly. You may still be in the fight of your life," Fields explained. "But probably going to be much more effective than throwing punches or kicks or elbows, and it won't take you long with proper training to learn how to do it, to develop those very simple things that work."