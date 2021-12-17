Local schools take extra precautions after nationwide TikTok threat

(WSIL) -- Multiple local schools are taking extra precautions Friday after a nationwide TikTok threat was made.
According to local schools, administrators have been made aware of a circulating TikTok post with a nationwide "school shooting and bomb threats for every schools in the USA even elementary" that will supposedly take place Friday.
The original post is general and no directed at a specific school. So far, the origins of the post are unknown and there is NO INDICATION this is posing a threat to any local school district.
Several schools and law enforcement agencies, including Pope County, Wayne County and Harrisburg, are monitoring social media and have extra police presence.