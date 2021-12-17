You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL LIKELY THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...

Showers will be on the increase again today, along with a few
thunderstorms. The activity will continue tonight, and focus near
and to the north of the Ohio River back into southeast Missouri.

Rainfall totals will likely exceed 2 inches across portions of
southeast Missouri, into southern Illinois. Elsewhere, including
southwest Indiana and west Kentucky, 1 to 2 inches are likely,
with locally higher amounts possible.

Be alert to the possibility of minor flooding by this evening into
the overnight hours, especially in low lying and poor drainage
areas. If heavy rain focuses on tornado ravaged areas of western
Kentucky, it could result in minor flooding due to debris clogging
area drainage systems.

Local schools take extra precautions after nationwide TikTok threat

  • Updated
  • 0
school, police lights, crime
By Kenzie Dillow

(WSIL) -- Multiple local schools are taking extra precautions Friday after a nationwide TikTok threat was made. 

According to local schools, administrators have been made aware of a circulating TikTok post with a nationwide "school shooting and bomb threats for every schools in the USA even elementary" that will supposedly take place Friday. 

The original post is general and no directed at a specific school. So far, the origins of the post are unknown and there is NO INDICATION this is posing a threat to any local school district. 

Several schools and law enforcement agencies, including Pope County, Wayne County and Harrisburg, are monitoring social media and have extra police presence. 

pope county nationwide tiktok threat

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wsiltv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Kenzie Dillow joined the team in 2016 as an editor, moved to Producer in 2017 & took over the Digital Content Manager position in 2021. Kenzie graduated from SIUC in 2016 with a degree in Sports Broadcasting and Advertising.

Recommended for you