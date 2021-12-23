Local schools receive classroom grants from Egyptian Electric

(WSIL) -- Egyptian Electric Cooperative Association (EECA) recently awarded its 2021 Touchstone Energy Classroom Empowerment Grants to 10 area classrooms within its service territory.
The grants were offered and awarded to teachers or school administrators of public and private K-12 school to help with projects that will improve educational opportunities for students. Classroom projects and teachers awarded the $500 grants include:
- Second Step to Social Emotional Learning – Shelby Ahlfield of General John A. Logan School, Murphysboro
- Solar Vehicles – Donnie Torres of Saint Andrew School, Murphysboro
- The Game of Life Simulation-A Realistic View to Life as an Adult – Cheri Boyd of Chester High School, Chester
- Eco Column Project – Angela Zier of Carterville High School, Carterville
- STEM for Creative Minds – Brandi Yates of DeSoto Grade School, DeSoto
- Butterfly Life Cycle – Cathy Lay of Tri-C Elementary School, Carterville
- Differentiated Instruction – Sarah Bartosik of Perandoe Special Education Program, Red Bud
- Musical Chairs – Jenny White of Trinity Christian School, Carbondale
- Sensory Bin Cart – Carla Vaca Diez and Anne Kaszubski of Parrish School, Carbondale
- The Apple of My Eye – Lisa Shields of Carruthers School, Murphysboro
Egyptian Electric Cooperative currently has two other educational opportunities to benefit students.
Now is the time to apply for the opportunity to represent Egyptian Electric and the state of Illinois on the annual Youth to Washington Tour, June 17-24, 2022. Two sophomore, junior or senior applicants, who are either a child of an EECA consumer-member or attend a public or private high school in the EECA’s service territory, will be chosen to join other students from across the state for a trip of a lifetime. Applications must be received by Feb. 11, 2022, to the Cooperative office and can also be submitted by faxing it to (888)554-8181 or emailing bguthman@eeca.coop. Visit https://eeca.coop/community-youth-programs/youth-to-washington-program/ for the application and additional information.
High school seniors - the IEC Memorial Scholarship deadline is Dec. 31, 2021. Don’t miss this chance to win one of 14 - $2,000 scholarships awarded annually. For official rules and to complete an online application go to https://aiec.coop/iec-scholarship/