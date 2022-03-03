Local schools honored for helping students through financial aid process

(WSIL) -- Governor JB Pritzker joined the Illinois Student Assistance Commission is commending high schools across the state that received a Recognition of Excellence designation for their efforts in helping students and families through the financial aid process.
More than 400 high schools were honored for their work helping students complete FAFSA applications.
In southern Illinois, multiple schools were honored for their high percentage of completed applications.
- Carbondale Community High School: 100%
- Massac County High School: 97%
- Murphysboro High School: 94%
- Elverado High School: 94%
- Thompsonville High School: 92%
- Galatia High School: 88%
- Vienna High School: 85%
- Carmi-White County High School: 83%
- Joppa High School: 80%
- Crab Orchard High School: 80%
- Woodlawn High School: 76%
- Cobden High School: 75%
- Norris City Omaha Enfield HS 74%
- Waltonville High School: 73%
- Meridian Senior High School: 73%
- Sesser-Valier High School: 70%
- Carterville High School: 70%
- Pinckneyville High School: 69%
- Gallatin County High School: 68%
- Webber High School: 67%
- Du Quoin High School: 66%
- Pope County Community High School: 65%
Through ISAC’s Financial Aid Application Completion Initiative, the Commission is able to share data with local school districts on a weekly basis to identify students who have not filed a financial aid application (the Free Application for Federal Student Aid—FAFSA—or, if eligible, the Alternative Application for Illinois Financial Aid). This information is used to help reach students who might otherwise not complete an application.
ISAC is currently highlighting high schools each week on its website and on social media that reach designated Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze levels for financial aid application completion.
The Illinois FAFSA Mandate, which makes completion of a financial aid application part of an expectation for public high school graduation, recognizes that completing a financial aid application provides a student with critical information about their educational options.
For more information on the FAFSA Completion Initiative, including Class of 2022 financial aid application completion tracking, a list of 2021 Recognition of Excellence Honorees, and Rock the FAFSA information, visit https://www.isac.org/home/fafsa/.