Local school raises money for heart disease

CARTERVILLE (WSIL)---A Carterville elementary school broke its own record for raising awareness for heart disease.
Tri-C Elementary fundraises every year, and usually raises about $10,000.
Last year, the school raised nearly $21,000
This year, they really upped the ante, raising $36,000.
That money will go to the American Heart Association.
"It makes me so proud to live in a community that supports our mission in such a tremendous way," said Jennifer Chaney, the Director of the Youth Market Division of the American Heart Association. "But also, on the other side of it, it helps me to know that our service learning program really does impact our students because they're learning how to take better care of themselves. It shows their support and their passion for our mission. They really understand how it affects their community."
On their own, Tri-C Elementary has funded nearly eight full research grants.
To date, they've raised almost $200,000.