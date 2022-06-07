Local school district explores potential reorganization options

(WSIL) -- The Joppa Maple Grove School District will hear the results of three feasibility studies in preparation of a decline in property tax revenue.
Last fall the Board of Education decided to conduct school reorganization feasibility studies with three surrounding school districts, Massac County, Century and Vienna.
The studies examined all aspects of the district including finances, curriculum, building structure, transportation, and staffing.
A presentation of all three school reorganization feasibility studies will be made at Shawnee Community College’s main campus.
Joppa/Vienna Tuesday, June 7, at 7:00 pm
Joppa/Century Wednesday, June 8, at 7:00 pm
Joppa/Massac Thursday, June 9, at 7:00 pm
More detailed information can be found on the Illinois State Board of Education website.