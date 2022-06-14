Local restaurant Keepers Quarters closing its doors

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A local Carbondale restaurant is permanently closing its doors.
Keepers Quarters will be shutting down as of July 2.
In a post by the restaurant the owners explain the pandemic has been a tough ride for eateries and they are no exception.
The post says, "We have loved being your place for date night, friends and family gatherings, graduation and birthday celebrations or just a quiet bite to eat at the bar by yourself. Thank you for letting us be all of those things for you."
The owners go on to say, "I would personally like to thank all of the staff that have come through these doors, past and present. You are the best of the best. Those who have already moved on and those that are still with us you will be missed. You will always be family. I can’t possibly thank you enough for being an integral part of a dream come true. It would no have been possible without each and every one of you."