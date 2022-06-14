 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 112 this afternoon, and 102
to 106 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will only fall into the
middle 70s to around 80, providing little relief.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Local restaurant Keepers Quarters closing its doors

  Updated
By Jacob Gordon

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A local Carbondale restaurant is permanently closing its doors. 

Keepers Quarters will be shutting down as of July 2. 

In a post by the restaurant the owners explain the pandemic has been a tough ride for eateries and they are no exception. 

The post says, "We have loved being your place for date night, friends and family gatherings, graduation and birthday celebrations or just a quiet bite to eat at the bar by yourself. Thank you for letting us be all of those things for you."

The owners go on to say, "I would personally like to thank all of the staff that have come through these doors, past and present. You are the best of the best. Those who have already moved on and those that are still with us you will be missed. You will always be family. I can’t possibly thank you enough for being an integral part of a dream come true. It would no have been possible without each and every one of you."

