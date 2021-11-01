Local researchers work to make food more sustainable in space

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- NASA is working to make food more sustainable in space and a local university is helping with that challenge.
Teams presented their proposals for the Deep Space Food Challenge. One of the winners is made up of researchers from southern Illinois. The competition required teams to design food production technologies fit for space.
"They gave parameters such as energy, space, what can and can't be brought on to the system. With these parameters, we have put together a system that would work theoretically," explains Scott Hamilton Brehm, Assistant Professor at SIUC.
Eighteen teams from the U.S. were selected to win 25-thousand dollars. One of those winning teams was Microbites and is partially made up with professors and students from SIUC.
"The principal idea is that our system is able to use carbon waste, any type of carbon waste. Carbon is all around us actually. It's in the form of plastic or even apple cores. So, if you take all that type of carbon and you can put it into one place, then grind it up, then repurpose that carbon, in theory you can use it to turn it into anything you want," adds Hamilton-Brehm.
Hamilton-Brehm says with the addition of microbes, they hope to print out tasty and nutritious food.
"In theory, in less than 24 hours, we should be able to print out a protein bar. Nasa feels that we have a real idea or a tangible idea that needs to be promoted so here we are. Now we're going to go into stage two."
Teams will now work to gather the individual pieces and test to see if they work.
"We have to kind of remind ourselves, NASA doesn't usually, they didn't make a mistake. They picked us. They saw something in our design, so now we deliver. We have to get our people together and get our brains together and we'll solve this," states Hamilton-Brehm.
You can watch a special televised show on the challenge and what's next for the teams next week. The special will air on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website at 11 a.m. EST November 9th.