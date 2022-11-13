Local Quilts of Valor chapter honors hundreds of veterans in first few years

HERRIN, IL (WSIL) -- As part of the Veterans Day weekend, a local group honored veterans with a special presentation of hand-crafted Quilts of Valor.
Little Egypt Quilters wrapped 12 local veterans in those quilts at West Monroe Apostilic Church in Herrin Sunday afternoon.
This makes more than 230 quilts presented since the group began in 2019. The majority of those presentations have taken place in the past two years, due to the quarantine.
Little Egypt Quilters' group leader Ann Collins says it can take anywhere from a week to a month to complete just one quilt. She adds that it takes the community to bring it all together, the volunteers who sew them just want to honor and help heal those who served our "great" nation.
"There's tears, there's pride, there's memories," Collins says of the volunteers working on the quilts. "I think it touches them in a way that it touches the veterans, knowing that they are able to say 'Welcome home' finally."
If you would like to join, donate or volunteer at an upcoming presentation, you can find more information at Quilts of Valor Fountation.