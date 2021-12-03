Local program earns big honor

(WSIL) -- A local program for seniors has earned a big honor.
Shawnee Alliance received the Illinois Governor's Engaging Aging Award.
That award recognizes community organizations that go above and beyond make a positive impact for older adults.
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker says Shawnee Alliance has stepped up to provide vaccines for residents and their caregivers.
Shawnee Alliance officials say it couldn't be done without their staff.
"Well I could never say enough about our staff, because they are the most amazing people in the world to work with and, they care so much about their older, adult clients as we all hope to be cared about someday." said Carol Aronson, Social Service Division Director.
Shawnee Alliance also partnered with local restaurants to give to those who face food insecurity.