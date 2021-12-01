Local program assists those who need help navigating insurance coverage

CARTERVILLE (WSIL)---For many, the time of year to sign up for health insurance is back.
But once words like coverage plans and deductibles get involved, it can be overwhelming.
"It's a different language. Trying to understand the copayments, the tax credits they can get and how the deductibles work and how do they have to do the deductibles and maximum deductibles. It's very confusing for people," said Clinical Case Manager at Shawnee Health, Alicia Coates.
Shawnee Health Care has a solution to make insurance less confusing, called the community health navigator program.
"The program is actually navigators that are licensed professionals that will help them get on the healthcare.gov, and they will help them navigate through the insurance process," said Coates.
December 7th is less than a week away, and that's the deadline for Medicare.
The program is not limited to those who live in the Jackson or Williamson county areas.
And if signing up for insurance is a daunting task, the navigator program can help.
"They would call in, they would schedule an appointment, and they would get with one of our people that were licensed, and we would be able to take care of them and have them walk through the process," said Coates.
Coates wants to make sure those who need help signing up don't get scammed into signing up for the wrong coverage.
"Because of the stuff that's on tv, the commercials that are on tv, there's a good chance that they're not for our area. And so the scammers will get you into a plan that won't help you with your doctor's visits, won't help you with any kinds of medications. It's not gonna help you, you're just gonna pay for it and not get any benefits," said Coates.
Shawnee Health will also host a Facebook live on Monday, December 6th at 11:30.
They can help answer your questions about Medicare and other health care coverage.