Local Principal receives Patriot Award

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Rowdy Fatheree, Mount Vernon Township High School Principal, received the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Patriot Award.
He was granted the honor for his work supporting his employee Captain Dylan Moore, who is with the Army National Guard.
“The Patriot Award was created by ESGR to publicly recognize individuals who provide outstanding patriotic support and cooperation to their employees who have answered their nation’s call to serve,” said ESGR Area Chair Julie Campbell. “Supportive supervisors are critical to maintaining the strength and readiness of the nation’s Guard and Reserve units.”
“Rowdy Fatheree considers my military service an asset,” said CPT Moore. “My family and I received an outpouring of support throughout my deployment and upon my return home. The administration also offered flexibility and support when transitioning back to civilian life.”