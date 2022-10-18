Local Political Science professor breaks down second and final Illinois Gubernatorial Debate

Carterville, IL (WSIL) -- The midterm elections are Tuesday, November 8th and Governor Pritzker and Senator Bailey debated one last time before people head to the polls.
Tuesday's debate is the second time the candidates have debated about their plans as governor of Illinois. The second debate was held in Chicago, this time without an audience. The moderators started with a warning for both candidates not to talk over one another after a heated debate on Tuesday, October 11.
The candidates were asked about how they plan to address crime in Chicago and how they'll address Illinois' economy. Senator Darren Bailey emphasized his plan for a 'zero-based' budget in Illinois. He also called Chicago, 'Pritzkerville' and said the crime in the city is a 'nightmare.'
Governor Pritzker, on the other hand, called Senator Bailey a, 'threat to democracy' when asked about whether the candidates are worried about violent threats at election polling places this November.
Abortion is legal in Illinois up until the point of fetal viability, which doctors say is between 24-26 weeks. Illinois' law also says a minor does not have to notify their parents about their choice to seek an abortion.
When asked about whether he would repeal the law, Senator Bailey says doing so would be a, 'Fool's errand' because of the state of the legislature in Illinois. Governor Pritzker says abortion will remain legal in Illinois and he wants to use federal funds for abortion clinics that provide the procedure for women coming from out of state.
It was during this question one of the debate moderators, 'Shh'd' Senator Bailey. The exchange can be found in the video attached to this story.
Matt Lees is a Political Science Instructor at Southeastern Illinois College. He says historically, you can look at how a candidate may have 'lost' a debate, as opposed to 'winning' one. He also goes on to note how contentious both debates between Governor Pritzker and Senator Bailey have been. You can watch his full analysis in the video attached to this story.
The midterm elections are Tuesday, November 8 and early voting is already open in Illinois.