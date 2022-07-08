Local park projects receive state funding

(WSIL) -- The State of Illinois announced $30.3 million in grants for 87 local park projects that aim to help communities acquire open space and develop and improve recreational facilities.
Recipients in southern Illinois include:
- Christopher: $253,000 for park renovations
- Bluford: $200,000 COMBO, Village park acquisition
- Du Quoin: $390,500 Du Quoin Municipal Pool bathhouse and parking renovations
- Harrisburg Park District: $396,000 inclusive playground at soccer complex
- Anna: $400,000 for Hadley's Haven an inclusive playground in honor of a local child
The City of Anna posted they were excited for the award which will allow them to build the playground.