...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, most of western Kentucky, and most
of southern Illinois south of the Interstate 64 corridor.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Scattered thunderstorm activity could bring
localized relief this afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

Local park projects receive state funding

By adwpadmin

(WSIL) -- The State of Illinois announced $30.3 million in grants for 87 local park projects that aim to help communities acquire open space and develop and improve recreational facilities. 

Recipients in southern Illinois include:

  • Christopher: $253,000 for park renovations
  • Bluford: $200,000 COMBO, Village park acquisition
  • Du Quoin: $390,500 Du Quoin Municipal Pool bathhouse and parking renovations
  • Harrisburg Park District: $396,000 inclusive playground at soccer complex
  • Anna: $400,000 for Hadley's Haven an inclusive playground in honor of a local child

The City of Anna posted they were excited for the award which will allow them to build the playground. 

Anna reacts to park grant

