Local outdoorsman club hosts annual Hunt for Disabled

(WSIL) -- Shotgun deer season opened Friday in Illinois. People from all walks of life will hit the woods over the weekend. But high schoolers in Sesser spent their weekend giving others the chance to hunt. The Sesser-Valier Outdoorsman Club's annual Hunt for the Disabled was at Rend Lake.
It's a partnership with the Army Core of Engineers. The high school club pairs kids with hunters who have a physical disability. They help set up blinds and help give them the best hunting experience. One senior told us about the bond she shares with her hunter.
"My hunter is actually a previous outdoorsman's grandpa. So he told me I can always call him grandpa. And I've stuck with him through the four years. I've got to see his good days and his bad days. And it's really just made an impact on my life." said Catherine Combs, Senior, Sesser-Valier Outdoorsman Club.
The club's sponsor says the hunt is just the icing on the cake. He says the relationships and the time spent at the deer camp are what it's all about.
"It's the bond that they build between the hunter and the helpers. They get to hunt and work with that hunter for 2 or three years. They build a real bond. A lot of hunters will come to graduation, exchange cards. Birthday cards. Christmas cards. Christmas presents." said Mike Sample, Sponsor, Sesser-Valier Outdoorsman Club.
The Sesser-Valier Outdoorsman Club started in 1983. This was their 38th hunt.