Local Organizations Honor the 60th Anniversary of March on Washington

CARBONDALE (WSIL) - It has been 60 years since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. lead the March on Washington for the civil and economic rights of African Americans.
Some people in Carbondale honored that occasion.
Linda Flowers is the President of the Carbondale NAACP Chapter. She says she wants people's minds to start shifting towards the November 2024 Elections.
“This is also the 68th anniversary of the kidnapping and murder of Emmett Till,” Flowers says.
Carbondale’s NAACP, Human Relations Commission, and the local graduate chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity led the discussion based event.
They had two students from Carbondale Middle school read Dr. King's "I have a Dream Speech", but the main focus was for people to share issues they'd like to be addressed in the community.
People from the tables were invited to share their ideas with everyone at the event. Several people talked about voter education, healthcare, and other issues specific for Carbondale, and on a national level.
“It's important to try and bring people to work together for the good of the community and for the good of the country,” Flowers says.
Stephanie Brown is the chair of Carbondale's Human Relations Commission. She says it's important to learn about other people’s beliefs.
“It's also an opportunity for you to insert other information that they may not have had, or not have even considered,” Brown says.
Dawn Crimson is from Carbondale. She says her table talked about what they could do to make things better before the elections.
“I like the one about voter education, voter engagement, combating voter apathy, and getting voter turnout,” Crimson says. “That would be really important.”