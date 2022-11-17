 Skip to main content
Local organization plans Chili Dinner fundraiser to help support local family impacted by cancer

  • Updated
  • 0
Joines Family fundraiser

(WSIL) -- With colder temperatures in the air, you can enjoy some chili while supporting a local family fighting the impacts of cancer.

Eric Joines was diagnosed with a rare form of skin cancer. His journey has been challenging for him, his family, and his loved ones.

Local organization Fighting Cancer Today is hosting a Chili Dinner & Cake Walk to support the Joines family. It will be Saturday, November 19, starting at 4:00 p.m. at Robinson Transport. The address is 300 West Willow Street in Carbondale. Dinner will be $15.00 for adults and $10.00 for children. Entertainment includes a cake walk, auction, and 50/50 raffle. The goal is to raise a minimum of $4,500 to help with living expenses, hotel stays, food, and gas for Eric's upcoming procedures.

For more information about the event, how to get tickets, and purchase a "Team Eric" t-shirt click here. You can also learn more about Fighting Cancer Today and follow the Joines family here.

