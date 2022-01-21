Local organization partners for "PC's for People"

(WSIL) -- Some area families can get inexpensive computers to help with work and school from home.
The Marion Carnegie Library and the city of Marion are partnered with 'PCs for People.'
They'll give out those computers next Friday, January 28th from 11 am to 3 pm.
You can head to the Marion Training Center.
It's at 211 East Boulevard Street.
They say the goal is to get every family a computer so they can learn and work from home.
"Every day now, more than any point in history technology is super important at work and at home. To be able to have resources like these made available to the communities is a huge help with things like remote school and remote work even remote weddings things like these are more and more important with each passing week" said Keith Robinson, Library Services Coordinator.
Desktop computer packages start at $20. You have to be eligible.
