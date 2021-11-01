Local organization celebrates first Day of the Dead celebration

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Dia de Los Muertos or Day of the Dead is a holiday and Mexican tradition that honors loved ones who have passed away.
It's usually celebrated on November 1st and 2nd. Monday night, a local organization is celebrating for the first time.
Casa Michoacan is an organization based in Chicago with a few offices throughout the state and St. Louis.
One just opened in Carbondale last year. They provide resources and services to migrants who come through and live in our region.
News 3 spoke to one organizer and participant about what this celebration means to them.
Pepe Tomas, one volunteer from Casa Michoacan, is from Cheran-Michoacan, Mexico but has spent over 40 years in southern Illinois.
He says he's never seen a big Day of Dead celebration in the region. So, along with other volunteers, they wanted to share the tradition with the community.
"We should be able to celebrate no matter where we are and that is to teach our kids or the grandkids to show them this is what we do, this is how I grew up living at home, this is what we do, this is someday we can go back home and these are the reasons why," he said.
The dead are often honored with offerings, including candles, food, and photographs and they're placed on alters like the ones you see here. Children and visitors made crafts and watched movies.
The Carbondale Park District also partnered with the event. Michelle Soto says it's nice to have a local celebration.
We have the population down here of the Hispanic community, but I feel like someone needed a push more of the events and I'm pretty happy to be working with them and do like this first time event and I'm hoping for more future events too," she said.
Tomas says although this holiday is a part of Hispanic tradition, anyone can take part and celebrate too.
"It is exciting even though it is a lot of work, but we're able to see that the history and traditions that we have, we're able to share with the community at large. So yeah, we're very excited about it," he said.
Volunteers told me they are hoping to put on a larger celebration next year, but they're happy about the night's turn-out.