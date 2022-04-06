Local orchard says Peach season is "on time"

ALTO PASS (WSIL) -- As Spring arrives, so does growing season.
"We're doing a lot of pre-season orchard tasks right now," said Rendleman Orchards owner Michelle Sirles.
The grass is greener, but something in the orchards is turning pink, then yellow, orange and even red.
"It's looking like we are looking forward to a nice crop of peaches this year," said owner Wayne Sirles.
Wayne and Michelle Sirles with Rendleman Orchards say the peach season is right on time and it takes a lot of their time to make sure it goes smoothly.
"There's a lot that is going to be involved in take care of these peaches from now until their bloom time, until all the way until harvest," said Wayne.
The weather plays a big role, but what makes operations go better?
They say if the temperatures stayed in the 60s and not a rollercoaster or up and down like recent conditions, all the trees would be in full bloom by now. Temperatures are forecast to go back into the 30s, but they say not to worry.
"It depends on how cold of a winter you have. They all need to have a proper amount of heat to warm the soils to come out of dormancy," explained Wayne.
To have a negative impact, they look for temperatures in the 20s. Too much of anything and you can lose the crop.
Wayne says you can expect the stair step variety of peaches to be ready by the third week of June, until about mid-August.
And they remind folks to stop by the Farm Market that is open for your seasonal needs.
Rendleman Orchards opens the last weekend in June and remains open through Halloween 7 days a week.