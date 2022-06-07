Local nursing homes fined for health & safety violations

(WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health has posted the 2022 quarterly report of nursing home violators.
The facilities listed below were cited with type "AA" or "A" violations between January and March of 2022.
An "AA" violation is cited when there is a condition or occurrence at the facility that proximately caused a resident's death.
An "A" violation pertains to a condition in which there is a substantial probability that death or serious mental or physical harm will result or has resulted.
"AA" violations in southern Illinois:
- Heartland of Galesburg, a 60-bed skilled care facility at 280 E. Losey St. in McLeansboro.
- Fined $50,000 for failing to identify and assess the medical justification for catheter use and a failing to identify and monitor symptoms of a urinary tract infection.
"A" violations in southern Illinois:
- Hamilton Memorial Rehab & Health Care Center, a 60-bed skilled care facility at 609 S. Marshall Ave. in McLeansboro.
- Fined $25,000 for failing to prevent the development of pressure ulcers in a patient.
- Mount Vernon Countryside Manor, a 59-bed skilled care facility at 606 East Illinois 15 in Mt Vernon.
- Fined $25,000 for failing to provide adequate supervision during an episode of agitation that resulted in a fall.
- Also fined $25,000 for failing to provide adequate assistance to a resident during transfer resulting in an injury to the resident.
- Southgate Health Care Center, a 106-bed skilled care facility at 900 E. Ninth St. in Metropolis.
- Fined $25,000 for failing to implement fall interventions and preventing the falls of two residents.
For more information, go to: https://dph.illinois.gov/topics-services/health-care-regulation/nursing-homes/violator-quarterly-reports/2022-1st-quarterly-report.html