 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Wind Chills Averaging Near Zero Early This Morning...

North winds averaging around 10 mph will combine with very cold
temperatures to produce wind chills around zero early this
morning. The lowest wind chills will occur around daybreak, when
areas along and north of a line from Cape Girardeau to Evansville
will experience wind chills from zero to 5 below. Wind chills in
areas further south will average from zero to 8 above.

Regardless of the exact value, expect low wind chills to present a
hazard to those who are unprepared. Dress in layers, wear mittens
or gloves, and cover your head with a hat or hood. Remember to
provide proper shelter for pets or farm animals.

Wind chills will rise into the teens late this morning and 20s
this afternoon.

Local musician representing region in all-state orchestra

  • Updated
  • 0

(WSIL) -- A local musician is representing our region in a big way.

Yoonseo Jung is the only musician from our area who will perform in the All-State Orchestra later this month.

Jung is a Sophomore at Carbondale Community High School.

She's also a member of the Southern Illinois Symphony Orchestra.

"I'm super excited and I'm extremely honored to be part of the All State Orchestra this year. I'm also looking forward to meeting new peers that essentially have the same interests as me." said Yoonseo Jung, CCHS sophomore

"Really exciting for her. It's her first year doing it so she has two more opportunities and it will be fun just being in the same orchestra." said Edward Benyas, SIU Professor of Oboe and Conducting.

The All-State Orchestra concert takes place Saturday in Peoria.

Tags

Recommended for you