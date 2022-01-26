Local musician representing region in all-state orchestra

(WSIL) -- A local musician is representing our region in a big way.
Yoonseo Jung is the only musician from our area who will perform in the All-State Orchestra later this month.
Jung is a Sophomore at Carbondale Community High School.
She's also a member of the Southern Illinois Symphony Orchestra.
"I'm super excited and I'm extremely honored to be part of the All State Orchestra this year. I'm also looking forward to meeting new peers that essentially have the same interests as me." said Yoonseo Jung, CCHS sophomore
"Really exciting for her. It's her first year doing it so she has two more opportunities and it will be fun just being in the same orchestra." said Edward Benyas, SIU Professor of Oboe and Conducting.
The All-State Orchestra concert takes place Saturday in Peoria.