Local mother promotes kidney health following her son's transplant

NASHVILLE (WSIL)---March is National Kidney Month, and Sherry Habbe has become an advocate for kidney health.
"Your kidneys are so important. They are a vital part of your body," Sherry said.
Sherry's son Douglas Habbe is 8 years old, and has had issues with his kidneys since before he was born.
"It wasn't formed properly, and it didn't work properly so I always called it the little kidney that could," said Sherry.
After months of dialysis treatments, Douglas was blessed in June 2021 with a kidney transplant.
"Douglas is doing fantastic. He's just thriving. Just doing everything a kid his age should do," said Sherry.
Before his transplant, Sherry said Douglas was tired all the time.
Now, he loves to play and swim.
But most importantly, he feels healthier.
"So other than those routine admissions, he hasn't had to be in the hospital. I think this is the longest we've ever gone being admission free," said Sherry.
Sherry also runs a blog, spreading awareness of kidney disease.
37 million people in the United States are estimated to have chronic kidney disease, and as many as 9 in 10 people are not aware that they have it.
Douglas felt sick his entire life, that's why Sherry said you should talk to your doctor sooner rather than later.
"Go get a blood test. It's a simple a blood test, it's a finger prick, and they can run a renal function panel, and they can see if you kidneys are working like they should because you don't wanna find out too late that you are in kidney failure. And you find out one day, and you have to start dialysis the next. You don't want it to be an emergency situation," she added.
