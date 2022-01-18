Local McCracken County boy hailed a hero

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- Lucas Taylor is being hailed a hero after putting his own safety at risk helping his classmates escape a flooding school bus.
The bus you're on runs off the road and into rising floodwater.
A scary moment for almost anyone.
"People needed to get to safety and I wanted to help,"
Unless your name is Lucas Taylor.
"The first kid I saw I just grabbed their hand and took them to the back of the bus and opened the door so they could get to the bus driver and back to land."
Putting his own safety at risk Taylor took action immediately helping 5 other students some injured, get off the bus and out of the near freezing water.
"One girl sprained her foot, one girl broke her let and one hurt her back,"
Little did he know his story of heroism was quickly spreading around school.
"When we started hearing the stories from teachers and the children and their parents were reaching out and then the response on social media, all the likes, comments and shares so we're just glad a story like this can get shared." said Brock Taylor.
Deputies at the McCracken County Sheriff's Department took notice too surprising Lucas at School honoring him with the Citizen Meritorious Achievement Certificate and Sheriff's coin.
"That's rare to find in a young man, that he took it upon himself to realize that there is an issue there's danger and make sure they were off and safe before he even took consideration of himself. So in my opinion that's a brave young man." said Sgt. Tom Starks, McCracken County Sheriff's Office.
A brave young man his parents couldn't be more proud of.
"It shows that chivalry is not dead at least in some small corners of the world is still being celebrated, but very proud of him especially the certificate of bravery."
These awards serving as a constant reminder of the courage displayed by 11 year old Lucas Taylor.
"I just wanted to do it and I guess God was helping me do it." said Lucas.