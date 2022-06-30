Local man on a mission to paint flag murals across southern Illinois

(WSIL) -- One local man is already in the Independence Day spirit.
Ken "Tree" Sellick is on a mission to paint large American flag murals all over southern Illinois.
He currently has one in Royalton, a couple in DeSoto and on Highway 127 south of Vergennes.
Sellick started painting the murals after making one for Marine veterans. He says the flag symbolizes different things for different people, but hopes it invokes one emotion for everyone.
"You can relate to this, everybody can relate to this, there's a certain something that triggers something in your mind. It'll take you back to a time when it was peaceful and hopefully when they see my murals, it takes them back to that time, when there was peace on the Earth, you know what I'm talking about?" said Sellick.
He says he pays for all his supplies out of his own pocket and even leaves hi name off the work.
Sellick says it's all about the pride of completing his task, rather than the recognition.