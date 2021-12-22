Local man creates 'Home Alone' Experience for the holidays

MARION, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- A local man is turning a classic Christmas movie into a reality.
Matt Choate has put hundreds of hours into a 'Home Alone' Experience with scenes from the 1990 movie throughout his family's hard.
You'll see the robbers, Harry and Marv, in their stakeout van with Harry's snow globes on the dash.
Choate says the van comes all the way from Pennsylvania and he had to add decals such as the Ram logo, baseboards, and an exact replica of the vehicle's license plate.
Other familiar items include he Nero Pizza delivery boy knocking over the driveway's statue as well as Marley the old man scraping his shovel against the sidewalk.
Of course the star of the show, Kevin, can be seen if you look up. That's because he's zip lining from the third floor of the home to a nearby tree.
Choate says people have come from hours away to get a look at his display and loves the smile it brings to people's faces.
He plans to add more Home Alone features next year.
You can find the home on Kokopelli Drive and Choate adds he encourages people to get out and take as many photos and videos as they would like.
