Local library celebrates Read Across America day

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- For readers, March 2 is a celebrated day.
It's not only Dr. Seuss's birthday, but it's also National Read Across America Day.
Starting in 1998, the National Education Association started Read Across America to encourage children to read. The event began to coincide with the birthday of Dr. Seuss, whose real name is Theodor Geisel.
On Wednesday, several libraries, including the C.E. Brehm Memorial Library in Mt. Vernon, opened their door to a celebration of reading and the contributions of Dr. Seuss.
"Reading is important for kids for so many reasons, especially reading aloud," said library volunteer Millie Florence. "When a parent or adult is reading aloud, you're sharing an emotional experience together."
Kids had the chance to play games, enjoy snacks and have birthday cake and of course, read an assortment of Dr. Seuss books.
Deb Nelson is a grandma who enjoys coming to the library with her four-year-old granddaughter Luna.
"We've been coming to the library since she was about two," said Nelson. "She's read many of these books, so she loves to do the activities. I really think it helps bring the book alive."
The NEA has since transitioned Read Across America from a one-day event to a year-long celebration to encourage reading.
"There are a million reasons why reading is so important, but specifically, reading aloud is so important because it sets an example to kids from adults that reading is something that's valuable and important and it's something they should do for the rest of their life," said Florence.
One of the great things about the day for Florence is seeing kids and adults come together with a shared love of reading and Dr. Seuss's books.
"Dr. Seuss books are, first off, a whole lot of fun," said Florence. "There's definitely that aspect. I think they really appeal to kids because they're so quirky and whimsical and wacky, and it makes you laugh.
"Dr. Seuss is also really good at taking these quirky, whimsical, wacky scenarios and situations and weaving in messages that are really important for today and that go a little deeper than just crazy stuff. A lot of his books are just crazy stuff, too. I love that there's that and some of the deeper messages."