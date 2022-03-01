Local lawmakers react to President's State of the Union

(WSIL) -- Local lawmakers are giving their take on President Joe Biden's first State of the Union Address.
U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) said he is optimistic about the direction the President is taking.
“The American people have endured incredible hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When President Biden took office, he pledged to get shots in arms, people back to work and school, and our economy back on track. Thanks to his leadership with both the American Rescue Plan and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, millions of people are vaccinated and we’re making a once-in-a-generation investment in our infrastructure.
“We’ve come a long way, but we still have work to do. In his speech, the President laid out a strategy to lower costs for American families, put workers and small businesses first, pass commonsense gun legislation, and more.
“I look forward to working with the President to deliver on his Unity Agenda to combat the opioid crisis that has plagued our country, strengthen mental health resources, support our veterans, and end cancer as we know it. These are bipartisan issues we can all agree on."
Congressman Mike Bost (R-Murphysboro) had a different perspective on the President's speech, but did agree on the stance the nation needs to take on the situation in Ukraine.
“President Biden’s State of the Union rightly focused a great deal on the devastating situation in Ukraine and America’s role in defending democracy and promoting freedom. We stand with the courageous Ukrainian people as they fight off a brutal dictator. Sadly, one of the Biden Administration’s biggest failures comes in an area that could have made the biggest difference: American-made energy. By halting construction of the Keystone XL pipeline and limiting our tremendous energy potential, the Biden Administration has left us weaker in a dangerous world.
“Here at home, working families are fearful of rising crime rates, a deadly opioid epidemic, and a lack of security at our southern border. They see increased inflation and a supply chain crisis making it harder to make ends meet. Main Street jobs that were lost during the crippling COVID shutdowns have yet to return. With each passing day, our challenges are only getting worse. The president talked big tonight, but the American people are yearning for actionable leadership from this White House.”
U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) said we are turning a corner as a nation.
“From Ukraine to this evolving pandemic, we face unique challenges at this moment, but President Biden reminded us tonight that there is nothing the American people can’t overcome. Thanks to the resolve, shared sacrifice and hard work of our people—and with the help of Democratic policies that put checks in pockets, kept small businesses from shuttering and are creating historic levels of new jobs, rebuilding roads and making sure our children’s water is safe—we’re turning a corner as a nation and moving in the right direction for working families.
“President Biden was also clear-eyed about the work that remains to be done and laid out a clear path that everyone should be able to support to address inflation by strengthening our supply chains and enhancing American manufacturing. It is time for Republicans in Congress to stop blocking these commonsense measures and finally put the needs of working Americans ahead of their own political fortunes. Nothing should stand in the way of Congress passing policies to save families money like lowering the cost of prescription drugs, making child care and energy prices more affordable and helping seniors and those with disabilities access the resources they need to get care and services in their homes.”