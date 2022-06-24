Local lawmakers react to news Roe v. Wade overturned

(WSIL) -- The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years — a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases.
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) disagreed with Friday's announcement saying in a statement,
"As a result, millions of Americans are waking up in a country where they have fewer rights than their parents and grandparents. The bottom line: on critical, personal choices involving a woman’s right to make reproductive decisions about her own body, do you trust her or the government? The Supreme Court now says a woman’s right to privacy does not extend to the most personal, private choice she will ever face."
“The Senate Judiciary Committee will explore the grim reality of a post-Roe America in a hearing next month. The Court’s decision to erase the right to access an abortion will not only lead to the denial of critical health care services, but also criminal consequences for women and health care providers in states eager to embrace draconian restrictions. I will keep fighting to enshrine into law a woman’s right to make her own reproductive choices. We cannot let our children inherit a nation that is less free and more dangerous than the one their parents grew up in.”
U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) called the decision Friday courageous and correct.
“For 50 years, states have been unable to enact even modest protections for unborn children. More than 90% of Europe restricts abortion on demand after 15 weeks, but every state in America has been forced to allow it more than a month past that, after a baby can feel pain, yawn, stretch, and suck his or her thumb. Judicial activists declared that every state had to handle abortion like China and North Korea and no state could handle it like France or Germany.
“Not anymore. Now the American people get their voice back."
“Millions of Americans have spent half a century praying, marching, and working toward today’s historic victories for the rule of law and for innocent life. I have been proud to stand with them throughout our long journey and I share their joy today.”
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) released a statement on the opinion saying it's dangerous and outrageous.
“I am outraged and horrified—this outcome is a nightmare that robs women of their right to make their own choices about their healthcare and their bodies, and it paves the way for a nationwide abortion ban that Republicans have been seeking for decades. Millions of American families—including my own—have relied on Roe v. Wade for almost 50 years, and 70% of Americans believe it should remain the law of the land. The Supreme Court of the United States and the Justices who claimed Roe was ‘settled law,’ but then turned around and ruled otherwise, will—as Justice Sotomayor said—'struggle to survive the stench’ of this extreme decision.
“In a nation with a growing maternal mortality crisis and often inaccessible healthcare, without affordable child care or universal paid leave, forcing births on anyone—even when the mother’s life could be at risk—is not only cruel, it will also be deadly. Doctors working in states where abortion, or even management of a miscarriage or ectopic pregnancy, is outlawed could even be threatened with prison for daring to save a patient’s life. Victims of rape could be forced to relive their trauma every day.
“I refuse to let my daughters grow up in a world with fewer rights than I had. As Republicans continue their march toward a nationwide abortion ban, I will do everything in my power to ensure that Illinois remains a safe haven for all women seeking reproductive care. It is as important as ever that the Senate acts to codify Roe v. Wade into law so that every American in every state has equal access to basic, necessary healthcare—regardless of their skin color, zip code or income.”
U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Missouri) called it a momentous day in America.
"This is a momentous day in America, when the efforts of generations of modern-day abolitionists comes to fruition. One of the most unjust decisions in American history has been overturned."
U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-Missouri) supported the moment he called historic.
"Today marks an historic moment in the decades-long fight to protect the unborn. The Court’s decision makes clear that the Constitution gives state legislatures – not unelected judges – the freedom to answer the question of when life begins."
“I’m incredibly grateful to the generations of Americans who have dedicated so much to defending the most vulnerable members of society. But the fight to protect life is not over, as Washington Democrats are more determined than ever to force their radical pro-abortion agenda on communities across the nation."
Sen. Terri Bryant said in a statement she was pleased with the opinion.
"As a pro-life legislator, I am pleased to see the United States Supreme Court’s decision to vacate Roe v. Wade and finally return the issue of abortion back to elected officials and the people they represent. I have always strongly felt that the original decision in 1973 was incorrectly made, which has led to the heartbreaking end of innocent life for five decades.
“It is clear that the Democrats in this state will now use this decision as means to ram through even more aggressive and unpopular abortions laws than the ones they have already put in place. Roughly an hour after this decision was released our Governor is already calling for a special session to deal with the impact of the ruling, even though he knows it doesn’t change anything in our state.
“Despite what Gov. Pritzker and his Democrat allies tell you, this decision does not impact the radical abortion laws in Illinois. This decision will not end taxpayer-funded and late-term abortions. It will not prevent a minor to undergo a surgical procedure without their parents’ knowledge despite how unpopular that practice is with the people of our state.
“Those claiming otherwise are being disingenuous and trying to shift the narrative for political purposes.”