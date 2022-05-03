Local lawmakers react to draft SCOTUS decision, outraged over SCOTUS leak

(WSIL) -- Local lawmakers are speaking out after learning of the leaked first draft decision by the United States Supreme Court that would vacate the Roe. v. Wade decision of 1973.
Sen. Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro) released the following statement.
“As a pro-life legislator, I am optimistic at the possibility of the United States Supreme Court vacating Roe v. Wade, giving the issue back to elected officials, where it belongs. I agree that the original decision was wrong from the beginning, and my heart breaks for the millions of lives ended by abortive procedures in the last 50 years. As a strong supporter of our independent court system, I am outraged that someone with a political motivation would disperse a draft, unconfirmed decision from the Supreme Court to the media to try to intimidate our Supreme Court Justices and stoke radical political elements into a frenzy in an attempt to change the court’s decision.
“The outrage on display by Illinois Democrats, led by Gov. JB Pritzker, is extremely rich and duplicitous. Illinois has laws on the books, passed by Democratic supermajorities and signed by our radical liberal Democratic governor, that would sadly ensure nothing would change in Illinois as a result of this possible decision. Illinois’ laws go even further than what Roe v. Wade required by allowing for taxpayer-funded and late-term abortions and removing parental notice on minor abortions.
Rep. Patrick Windhorst (R-Metropolis) is also voicing his opinion on the leak.
“As a pro-life legislator, I rejoice at the possibility presented by the apparent coming decision by the United States Supreme Court that would overturn the wrongly-decided cases of Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood. As Justice Alito reportedly wrote, the decision in Roe was wrong from the beginning.
If the Supreme Court indeed goes through with reversing Roe and Casey, the light of life can shine more brightly throughout our country. Let’s be clear about what the decision would mean. This decision itself would not outlaw abortion, but would rather allow each state to make its own laws in regard to abortion. It would, as Justice Alito reportedly wrote, “heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”
I am deeply concerned that someone with a clear political motivation would leak an unpublished, unconfirmed decision from the Supreme Court in an apparent attempt to intimidate justices or to sway the court."